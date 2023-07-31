An investigation is underway after a baby girl was found dead in the bathroom of a gas station on South Post Oak Road in southwest Houston on Sunday.

Video shows mom leaving gas station after birthing baby who was found dead in restroom, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A newly-released surveillance video shows a woman leaving the gas station restroom where a newborn baby was found dead about four months ago.

The video above is from ABC13's report in April.

On April 2, at about 4:25 a.m., Houston Fire Department paramedics were called to a gas station on South Post Oak Road after a customer reportedly found an infant in the bathroom.

Surveillance footage shows a Hispanic woman, who police believe to be the mother, going into the restroom and leaving in a white Cadillac about 15 minutes later.

On Monday, Calab Bowling, a homicide detective with the Houston Police Department, told Eyewitness News the woman gave birth inside the restroom.

Houston police said the customer found the baby hours later.

Paramedics responded to the scene and attempted to provide medical assistance but determined the baby had been dead for hours before being discovered, HPD said.

"No one else went inside that bathroom, and (the baby) was not there when she walked in before," Bowling said. "It's tragic that it's played out the way it has."

The woman hasn't been charged at this time, but she is wanted for questioning, according to police.

When asked if the mother possibly had a stillbirth, Bowling said investigators are looking for more information from the woman seen on the video.

Bowling said HPD has been unable to find other of the baby's family members, if any.

WATCH THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO:

The convenience store owner told Eyewitness News in a previous report that the incident left employees traumatized.

The cause of death is still pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Bowling said he couldn't speak for the forensic investigators as to why the baby's cause of death hasn't been determined. He says right now, the most important part of the investigation on his side is identifying the mother.

He said authorities released the surveillance video after four months in hopes the public can help identify the woman, saying other investigative techniques have been exhausted.

"There are definitely other options available other than a gas station restroom, I would hope. If you're having any sort of medical emergency, I would hope you would go to any 24/7 clinic or hospital," Bowling said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted female is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or to speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

