Baby girl found dead in bathroom of southwest Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a baby girl was found dead in the bathroom of a gas station in southwest Houston.

Houston Fire Department paramedics were called to a gas station located at 13114 South Post Oak Road at 4:25 a.m. Sunday after a customer reportedly found an infant in the bathroom and called 911.

Houston police said a preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown Hispanic woman went into the bathroom and left about 15 minutes later. It wasn't until hours later that the customer found the baby.

Paramedics responded to the scene and attempted to provide medical assistance, but determined the baby has been dead for hours before being discovered, HPD said.

Investigators did not say exactly how old they believe the baby was. The cause of death is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted female is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or to speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.