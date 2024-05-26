Harris County Sheriff's office calls death of 4-month-old girl found in hotel room "suspicious"

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 4-month-old infant was found dead in a Houston hotel room Sunday afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking into what they call the "suspicious" death of a 4-month-old at a Days Inn in Mission Bend.

They were called to the hotel, off Rancho Mission Drive, at about 1 p.m. on Sunday. Harris County Sheriff's Office Major Earl Dean said hotel management called 911 and reported the child was not breathing in a particular room.

Dean said investigators are still looking into how management found out about the infant's death.

Investigators told ABC13 that the little girl, identified by her family as Brooklyn, did not have a crib. They said it appeared she had been sleeping in a drawer.

Brooklyn's body was discovered inside the hotel room, where she had been staying with her 2-year-old brother and parents.

Earl said there was no obvious trauma to Brooklyn's body. However, the child abuse and homicide units were both at the scene Sunday.

Earl said homicide is investigating the case. CPS was also at the scene to tend to the girl's brother.

" [ The death is ] under suspicious circumstances," Earl said.

Investigators told ABC13 it is unlikely they will know how the girl died for weeks until they receive the medical examiner's findings.

Early Sunday evening, no charges had been filed in connection to the case, and investigators said it was unlikely charges would be filed for weeks.

Both the girl's 20-year-old mother and 39-year-old father were detained for questioning.

Investigators contacted Polk County about taking the girl's father into custody for several active warrants for violent crimes he has in the area.

