Urn containing human fetus found floating in pond in The Woodlands, deputies say

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office called a human fetus found in an urn floating in the Copper Safe Park pond a "distressing discovery."

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office called a human fetus found in an urn floating in the Copper Safe Park pond a "distressing discovery."

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office called a human fetus found in an urn floating in the Copper Safe Park pond a "distressing discovery."

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office called a human fetus found in an urn floating in the Copper Safe Park pond a "distressing discovery."

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A fetus in the early stages of development was found inside an urn that was floating in a pond in The Woodlands, deputies said on Tuesday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a Woodlands Township Park Ranger made what authorities called a "distressing discovery" at about 3:50 p.m. at Copper Sage Park at 75 South Golden Arrow Circle.

MCSO detectives and a Montgomery County Forensics Center death investigator were called to the pond. An autopsy was also scheduled.

Deputies added that there was no threat to the public.

The sheriff's office also tried to appeal to neighbors about the sensitivity surrounding the discovery.

"We understand the gravity of this situation and the impact it may have on our community. In times like these, it is important for us to come together in support and prayer," MCSO wrote in a news release.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, X and Instagram.