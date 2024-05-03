Montgomery County man held on $750,000 bond in connection to 3-month-old's death

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in Montgomery County was arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 3-month-old as the investigation continues.

On April 14, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office began investigating the baby's injuries after being admitted to the hospital.

Melvin Jesus Aquino Enriquez was arrested back in April for allegedly committing an act of assault and family violence strangulation.

Deputies arrested him at a home on Needham Road, where he lived with the baby and the baby's mom.

It's unclear what his relationship is to them.

On April 17, Enriquez was charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. The baby died on April 21.

The Special Victim's Unit is waiting for autopsy results to determine the baby's cause of death. Depending on those results, Enriquez could face further charges.

Enriquez is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $750,000 bond on the two charges. The sheriff's office said Enriquez is being held on an ICE hold due to his immigration status.