Husband wanted in death of woman found in ditch dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say

43-year-old's body found in a ditch with head gunshot wound, HPD said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was recently identified as the suspect in the deadly shooting of a woman found in a ditch back in September died in an apparent suicide, according to police.

Crystal Barnes, 43, had been shot in the head before officers discovered her body on Sept. 20 in the 8000 block of Parkhurst Drive in northeast Houston, a medical examiner confirmed.

Police said the suspect, Joseph Williams, was found dead just three days later from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Williams was Barnes' common-law husband, according to HPD sergeants.

If you know any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact police at 713-308-3600.
