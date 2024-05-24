Man in critical condition after killing ex and her cousin before turning gun on himself, HPD says

Investigators are calling it a double murder, attempted suicide. At last check, the gunman was in critical condition at the hospital.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead after a shooting in southeast Houston overnight. Investigators are calling it a double murder, attempted suicide.

Houston police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her cousin before turning the gun on himself.

It happened on Choate Circle near Allen Genoa Road.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HPD. Her cousin later died at the hospital after going to a nearby fire station for help.

"It appears that he showed up at the location. There was some kind of argument with the ex-girlfriend. During that argument, he shot the ex-girlfriend," Lt. Larry Crowson said. "And the cousin, I don't know if the cousin tried to intervene in the shooting. At that point, it appears the ex-boyfriend put the gun to his head and pulled the trigger."

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.