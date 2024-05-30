10-year-old girl survives apparent murder-suicide shooting that killed mother in Spring, HCSO says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A critically injured 10-year-old girl is the only survivor in a shooting that left two adults dead at a Spring-area apartment complex. Officials are calling the incident a murder-suicide.

Deputies right after the girl was shot, she had the strength to call her grandmother for help and that grandmother called 911.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were called to The Pierpont apartments in the 23700 block of Springwoods Village Parkway near the Hardy Toll Road around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe the child may have been caught in the crossfire when the man allegedly shot her mother and then himself. Both adults were pronounced dead.

At the scene, they found a 33-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man, and a 10-year-old child who had been shot. The man and woman were both dead, and the child was taken to the hospital via Life Flight. The girl was shot in the stomach, and authorities say she is expected to survive.

The Spring Fire Department posted a video on social media of the medical helicopter leaving the scene.

Investigators believe the girl's mother was arguing with her boyfriend when he shot her and then apparently shot himself.

Investigators say the mom and her daughter had been trying to leave, trying to run from the apartment, when he shot them. We asked if there was a history of domestic violence, and what may have led up to the shooting.

"That is part of the investigation, we haven't gotten to that point yet," HCSO Sgt. Greg Pinkins said. "But that definitely would be something we'd look into, the history between these two individuals. Both of them currently live here."

The names of the adults killed have not been released. The girl's grandmother has custody right now, officials say.

