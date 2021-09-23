officer involved shooting

Fallen HPD senior officer William 'Bill' Jeffrey's funeral plans announced

Officers from the Houston Police Department will render full police honors following the 10 a.m. service.
Houstonians pause to pay tribute to fallen HPD officer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city is preparing to honor a fallen Houston Police Department officer who died in the line of duty during a shooting Monday morning.

HPD Senior Officer William "Bill" Jeffery will receive full police honors Monday as officers gather together to pay their final respects.



HPD Senior Officer William "Bill" Jeffery was shot and killed while executing a warrant in northeast Harris County.

The 54-year-old was shot multiple times, including once in the chest. He died from his injuries.

SEE ALSO: Houston police officers shot: 1 officer killed, 1 injured while executing warrant in NE Harris Co.

On Monday, Sept. 27, HPD officials will escort Jeffery's body from the Klein Funeral Home in Tomball to Grace Church in Houston.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. at the church located at 14505 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45).

Officials said the service is open to the public, but seating will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols. Colleagues, family members and friends of Jeffery will be seated inside the church first.

HPD officials will render full police honors outside of the church following the service.

As of Thursday, family members did not provide plans for a burial service.
The 31-year veteran officer joined the department in December 1990. He was assigned to the department's Major Offenders Division which is a unit that routinely deals with dangerous criminals, including accused murderers.

The death of Jeffrey marks HPD's fifth on-duty death within the last 16 months. He also marks the 120th HPD officer who died in the line of the duty since 1860.

SEE MORE: Officer Jeffrey and the recent Houston-area law enforcement officers who've died
In this video from May 2021, Chief Troy Finner, who was newly named to the top Houston Police Department role at the time, reflected on the on-duty deaths throughout HPD's history.



Who is Deon Ledet? Man accused of killing HPD Officer William 'Bill' Jeffrey

Records show the man accused of HPD officer William "Bill" Jeffrey's death is no stranger to police and has a history of arrests dating back to 2008.

