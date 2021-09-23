Fallen HPD senior officer William 'Bill' Jeffrey's funeral plans announced

HPD Senior Officer William "Bill" Jeffery was shot and killed while executing a warrant in northeast Harris County.
The 54-year-old was shot multiple times, including once in the chest. He died from his injuries.
On Monday, Sept. 27, HPD officials will escort Jeffery's body from the Klein Funeral Home in Tomball to Grace Church in Houston.
Services will begin at 10 a.m. at the church located at 14505 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45).
Officials said the service is open to the public, but seating will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols. Colleagues, family members and friends of Jeffery will be seated inside the church first.
HPD officials will render full police honors outside of the church following the service.
As of Thursday, family members did not provide plans for a burial service.
The 31-year veteran officer joined the department in December 1990. He was assigned to the department's Major Offenders Division which is a unit that routinely deals with dangerous criminals, including accused murderers.
The death of Jeffrey marks HPD's fifth on-duty death within the last 16 months. He also marks the 120th HPD officer who died in the line of the duty since 1860.
