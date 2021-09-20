police officer killed

Who is Deon Ledet? Man accused of killing HPD Officer William 'Bill' Jeffrey

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of killing HPD officer is no stranger to police

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- We're learning that the man who authorities say shot two Houston police officers, one of them fatally, as they served a felony warrant is no stranger to the law.

Deon Ledet, 30, died when police fired back at him Monday morning. Ledet was being served a narcotics arrest warrant at his apartment complex in northeast Harris County.



According to HPD, Senior Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey and Sgt. Michael Vance were shot at several times while attempting to execute the warrant. The officers returned fire, shooting and killing Ledet at the scene, Chief Troy Finner said. No one else in the apartment was injured.

SEE RELATED STORY: What we know about the Houston police officer killed while serving warrant

Ledet's criminal records show the 30-year-old had multiple convictions and arrests dating back to 2008.

His criminal history includes arrests for evading arrest, aggravated assault of a family member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a vehicle.

In 2015, Ledet was sentenced to 10 years in a state prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Then last year, court records show he was charged with felony possession and released on bond Nov. 18, 2020. This is despite a violation with the 208th District Court's order to comply with the conditions of his bail. Records say he had three days to report to pretrial services to receive an ankle monitor upon release but failed to do so. Nonetheless, he was released.

The current charge Jeffrey and Vance were executing arrest warrants for was for Ledet's possession of cocaine. The warrants were issued back in January, and he had not shown up to court.

Ledet's family shared the following picture with ABC13.



According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, an official identification of the suspect remains pending with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



Jeffrey, who succumbed to injuries from the shooting, marks the first HPD line of duty death in 2021, but far from the first time HPD has felt this pain.

MORE: Houston Officer William 'Bill' Jeffrey represents HPD's 120th death since 1860

According to FBI statistics, 2021 will be the deadliest year for law enforcement officers in the United States since 2016.

It is a pattern law enforcement experts are calling alarming, but it fits a violent pattern in our country. Homicides are up, and shootings way up, too.

MORE: Houston records over 100 more homicides compared to this date in 2019

For updates on this story, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyabc13 instagram storiesdeadly shootingsuspect profilepolice officer shotharris county sheriffs officepolice officer killedofficer injuredcrimepolice officer injuredpolice involved shootinghouston police departmentofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
Friends and family honor fallen Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy
Procession route announced for fallen Harris County Pct. 4
HPD assassin was using modified handgun, authorities say
Ga. officer killed on first day outside police department, arrest made
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News