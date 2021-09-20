Who is Deon Ledet? Man accused of killing HPD Officer William 'Bill' Jeffrey

Deon Ledet, 30, died when police fired back at him Monday morning. Ledet was being served a narcotics arrest warrant at his apartment complex in northeast Harris County.
Update to shooting scene on Aero Park involving HPD Officers: Members of HPD Major Offenders Division were executing arrest warrants on Deon Ledet (8-15-91). The warrants were for Possession with Intent to Deliver/Manufacture Penalty Group 4-200g and Possession of pic.twitter.com/TFXqhv6lhA— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2021
According to HPD, Senior Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey and Sgt. Michael Vance were shot at several times while attempting to execute the warrant. The officers returned fire, shooting and killing Ledet at the scene, Chief Troy Finner said. No one else in the apartment was injured.
Ledet's criminal records show the 30-year-old had multiple convictions and arrests dating back to 2008.
His criminal history includes arrests for evading arrest, aggravated assault of a family member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a vehicle.
In 2015, Ledet was sentenced to 10 years in a state prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Then last year, court records show he was charged with felony possession and released on bond Nov. 18, 2020. This is despite a violation with the 208th District Court's order to comply with the conditions of his bail. Records say he had three days to report to pretrial services to receive an ankle monitor upon release but failed to do so. Nonetheless, he was released.
The current charge Jeffrey and Vance were executing arrest warrants for was for Ledet's possession of cocaine. The warrants were issued back in January, and he had not shown up to court.
Ledet's family shared the following picture with ABC13.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, an official identification of the suspect remains pending with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Jeffrey, who succumbed to injuries from the shooting, marks the first HPD line of duty death in 2021, but far from the first time HPD has felt this pain.
According to FBI statistics, 2021 will be the deadliest year for law enforcement officers in the United States since 2016.
It is a pattern law enforcement experts are calling alarming, but it fits a violent pattern in our country. Homicides are up, and shootings way up, too.
