Suspect shot, killed after HPD officers respond to attempted stabbing in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is dead after he was reportedly shot by law enforcement after threatening people with a knife on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD responded to the assault-in-progress call at around 11:24 a.m. in the 12600 block of Westheimer at Dairy Ashford, near a cemetery.

Authorities say that the suspect, who was armed with a knife, was attempting to stab someone.

Additional calls reported to HPD revealed that the suspect was also threatening other people at the scene.

Officials said once officers came, the suspect fled on foot across the street to a cemetery within the area.

As officers tried to deescalate the situation, the suspect ignored commands from law enforcement, according to police.

An officer then discharged his weapon, striking the knife-wielding man.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his early 20s.

None of the bystanders and victims were injured in the incident.

HPD says that three officers were involved in the shooting, but none were injured.

