Deputies say an armed man living in the Audubon subdivision in Magnolia shot his neighbor to death Thursday.

Magnolia resident opens fire on neighbor whom he knew to have mental health issues, deputies say

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A portion of a neighborhood off of FM-1488 in the Magnolia area is being closed off to residents as deputies look into a shooting that left one person dead Thursday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said it responded at 11:31 a.m. to the 40000 block of Goldeneye Place in the Audubon subdivision, where deputies were informed of the shots fired.

A caller told dispatchers a neighbor that he knew to have mental health issues approached him in his front yard, the sheriff's office wrote in news release. This resulted in an altercation where the homeowner shot the neighbor, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies assured that this is an isolated incident since both parties knew each other, and there is no threat to the public.

They did warn of disruptions for anyone who lives on the block. People living specifically in the 40000 block of Goldeneye Place will not be able to access their residence for a couple of hours due to the ongoing investigation.

Deputies added that parents with children who ride the school bus who live on that block will need to meet the school bus at Bay Warbler Way in North Herron Heights.