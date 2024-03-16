Houston trades out of NFL Draft's 1st round a day after Texans sign Joe Mixon to extension

The Houston Texans are trading the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Minnesota Vikings. They acquired two second-round picks.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans spent every day of the new league year making a deal, whether signing free agents like stud edge rusher Danielle Hunter or trading for running back Joe Mixon.

On Friday, the team added a transaction that changed the complexion of its 2024 NFL Draft.

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed acquiring Houston's first-round pick in next month's draft, adding to the ninth overall pick they already own.

Houston traded the 23rd and 232nd overall picks - the latter in the seventh round - in exchange for Minnesota's 2024 picks in the second and sixth rounds and another second-rounder in the 2025 draft.

Barring any further trades, the Texans are officially out of the first round. The 23rd pick originally belonged to the Cleveland Browns, who sent it to Houston in the Deshaun Watson trade. Houston's pick at No. 27 was conveyed to the Arizona Cardinals as part of the 2023 draft-day trade that allowed the Texans to draft NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Will Anderson Jr., at No. 3.

The Texans and the Vikings have been well acquainted over the last week. Minnesota signed former Houston stars Jonathan Greenard and Blake Cashman in free agency. After those signings, Houston poached Hunter, a four-time Pro Bowler.

Joe Mixon's extension

The Texans introduced former Cincinnati Bengal and Oklahoma Sooner, Joe Mixon, on Thursday, and Houston's new RB1 admitted the change of scenery stunned him.

"I gotta say it was definitely shocking," Mixon, who was Houston-bound on Tuesday as part of a trade, said. "I took that 24 to 48 hours to hurt. It took a while and I'm still having emotional feelings about it. But that's the place where I can forever feel like that's home for me."

The 1,000-yard-rusher from 2023 will enter the final year of his deal that will pay him $5 million, but general manager Nick Caserio made sure to lock up a Mixon-C.J. Stroud for at least the next four years.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Texans and Mixon agreed to a three-year, $27 million extension, including $13 million guaranteed, effective in 2025.

Free agent signings now official

Along with Mixon, the Texans introduced Hunter, a Morton Ranch High School alum, on Thursday.

The LSU star, who signed a two-year, $51 million contract, wore No. 99 since entering the league in 2015. He was aware of the past star who wore that number.

"Man, 99, that's J.J.'s number," Hunter said, referring to Texans Ring of Honor member J.J. Watt. "He's done a lot with that number. I'm not even going to mess with it. To be able to do what he's done with that number for the community and the Texans, I'm just leaving that under him. I decided to possibly go with the number 55."

Since last Friday's re-signing of tight end Dalton Schultz, the Texans reloaded on all phases of football, with names made official a week later.

