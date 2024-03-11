Houston also took a gut-punch when incumbent running back Devin Singletary reportedly chose to sign with the Giants.

NFL free agency 2024: Texans lose tackle, sacks, and rushing leaders from 2023; also miss on Barkley

The Houston Texans picked up Jeff Okudah and re-signed Lonnie Johnson Jr. to start the 2024 NFL free agency period but missed out on Saquon Barkley.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- NFL observers predicted the Houston Texans would make a big splash to start the 2024 free-agency period, which began in earnest at 11 a.m. CT Monday.

After all, Texans general manager Nick Caserio had what Spotrac reported as the fifth-most salary cap space heading into the head-hunting spree at $63 million. And with a team trending upward behind a young core of C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz, Houston was expected to aim for significant prized free agents like Saquon Barkley.

A couple of hours later, H-Town will not have Stroud handing it off to Barkley anytime this season.

In fact, Texans fans were forced to see key players from last year's AFC South championship team depart.

ABC13 Sports is keeping track of the additions and subtractions unfolding on one of the busiest offseason days in the league - for better or worse:

Barkley passes Houston over

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Depending on what sports pundit you trust, the Saquon Barkley-to-Houston rumors heated up in the last few weeks as it became more apparent that the New York Giants running back would not return and test free agency.

The 27-year-old, former second-overall draft pick would have been an excellent play-action passing decoy for Stroud heading into the NFL Rookie of the Year's sophomore season. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Barkley will remain in the NFC East, choosing the Philadelphia Eagles, whom he agreed with on a three-year, $37.75 million deal, with $26 million guaranteed and a ceiling of $46.75 million if incentives are met.

ESPN's D.J. Bien-Aime elaborated on the Texans' offer to Barkley, which was a three-year, $33 million deal.

In one fell swoop, Barkley and other top free agent backs like Tony Pollard, who agreed with Tennesee, and D'Andre Swift, who landed with Chicago, were unavailable to the Texans.

So, that means good news for the Texans keeping incumbent RB1, Devin Singletary, who made the most of his one-year deal in Houston last year, right? Right?!

Singletary replacing Barkley in NY

Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary (26) smiles as he leaves the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Oh.

In a twist, the 26-year-old Singletary will reportedly head to the New York Giants in place of Barkley, who was ironically linked to replace him in Houston.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Schefter said Singletary agreed to a three-year, $16.5 million deal.

Names like Derrick Henry are still on the market. The Packers also added a name to the list: Aaron Jones, whom ESPN reported will be released after the team agreed with Josh Jacobs.

A revolving door on defense

Blake Cashman (left) and Jonathan Greenard (right), seen during their time with the Houston Texans in 2023. AP Photo/Maria Lysaker

Texans fans and Caserio held onto hope that their top defensive free agents - linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Blake Cashman - would return to Houston.

Both are heading to the Minnesota Vikings instead.

ESPN reported that 26-year-old Greenard, whom the Texans drafted 90th overall in 2020, will get a four-year deal worth $72 million. Cashman's deal terms have yet to be confirmed by ESPN.

Houston also suffered a special-teams loss in punter Cameron Johnston, whom ESPN reported agreed with the Steelers.

All was not lost (how could it be?)

Head coach and defensive play-caller DeMeco Ryans will get some support in the secondary and edge.

ESPN reported that former third-overall pick cornerback Jeff Okudah is landing in Houston on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. Former Texans CB Lonnie Johnson Jr. also returns to the team on a one-year contract. And defensive end Denico Autry is leaving the Titans for Houston.

Houston also added Azeez Al-Shaair, formerly of the 49ers and Titans, as Cashman's replacement at linebacker.

Okudah, 25, a Grand Prairie native, returns to his home state after starting nine games for the Falcons last season.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) lines up against Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Atlanta AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Johnson, Houston's former 54th overall pick in 2019, played in 12 games for New Orleans last season, mainly on special teams.

Autry, a 33-year-old, 10-season NFL veteran, posted a career-high 11.5 sacks with the Titans in 2023

