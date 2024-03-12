NFL free agency 2024: Joe Mixon and a 2-time Super Bowl champ punter head to Houston, ESPN reports

The reported trade with the Cincinnati Bengals fills a hole after Devin Singletary's departure for the Giants.

A native son of Katy and a stud running back are heading to the Houston Texans after the team landed deals on the second day of free agency.

A native son of Katy and a stud running back are heading to the Houston Texans after the team landed deals on the second day of free agency.

A native son of Katy and a stud running back are heading to the Houston Texans after the team landed deals on the second day of free agency.

A native son of Katy and a stud running back are heading to the Houston Texans after the team landed deals on the second day of free agency.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Trust the process" is the message Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio likely conveyed to fans after a relatively quiet NFL free agency opening day.

After all, fans are eager to see what a C.J. Stroud-led roster would look like in 2024 but got the bad news of losing the team's rushing, tackling, and sack leaders.

And even after losing out on the Saquon Barkley sweepstakes, Caserio and his front office appeared ready to move to plan B on Tuesday, when the Texans reportedly acquired Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon through a trade.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported on the swap, which a source later confirmed with ESPN's D.J. Bien-Amie, who added that the Texans are sending an undisclosed draft pick to the Bengals.

The reported trade resulted from a chain reaction of moves in the free agent running back market. The Texans' incumbent starting back, Devin Singletary, reportedly chose the New York Giants as his next team through a free agency deal.

Singletary will fill in for Barkley, who ESPN reported will depart New York for an NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, on a massive three-year deal.

The Bengals also got in on the running back market despite having Mixon on the roster. Cincinnati will reportedly sign Colts RB Zack Moss and release Mixon before the Texans deal.

Mixon has a year left on his contract at $5.5 million, according to Spotrac.

What Houston gets in Mixon

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

The 27-year-old Oklahoma alum came off of a 1,000-rushing-yard season in his seventh year in the league.

In 2023, Mixon, who owns a Pro Bowl selection from 2021, was in the top five for rushing attempts, top eight in ground yardage, and top 11 in rushing scores with nine touchdowns.

Mixon also gives Stroud a better receiving option in the backfield. The California native caught 52 catches last season, ranking in the top 10 among running backs.

The Texans may also have a healthy backfield in 2024. Mixon started in all 17 games of 2023.

In addition to the Mixon trade, Houston will get back wide receiver Noah Brown, who reportedly re-signed with the team.

The Texans also added former Ravens linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips on a one-year deal and two-time Super Bowl champion punter Tommy Townsend, formerly of the Chiefs, on a two-year contract.

More Texans 2024 free-agency coverage