Homecoming realized: Houston-area NFL star Danielle Hunter to sign with Texans

The most significant name remaining on the free agency market Tuesday is now Houston-bound, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

A native son of Katy and a stud running back are heading to the Houston Texans after the team landed deals on the second day of free agency.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Splish splash, Texans fans. This is the free-agent signing you expected.

Edge defender Danielle Hunter, among the last remaining significant names on the NFL's free agent market Tuesday, has agreed to a two-year, $49 million deal with the Houston Texans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The max value of the deal is $51 million.

With the deal, Hunter, whom ESPN ranked as the eighth-best free agent target overall of the offseason, gets the opportunity to play at home in Houston. He graduated from Katy's Morton Ranch High School.

While signings can't be made official until Wednesday, the Houston Texans' X account appeared to telegraph Hunter's signing with a post of the eyes emoji.

What the Texans get in Hunter

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The 29-year-old was a 2015 third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, starting out as an off-the-bench defensive end for his first two seasons. He collected 12.5 sacks while registering no starts for the Vikings in 2016.

2018 marked the 6-foot-5 star's breakthrough season when he recorded 14.5 sacks and 72 combined tackles en route to his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections.

He scored a second-straight Pro Bowl in 2019, matching his sack total from the previous season.

In 2022, he was moved to outside linebacker, where he settled into career highs the following season. The Texans are getting a player who posted 16.5 sacks and 83 combined tackles, including 23 for lost yardage, which is all career-best for a season.

And, yes, while his first name is spelled like the common feminine name, he pronounces it "DUH-neel."

