Astros lead Twins 1-0 heading into ALDS Game 2

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins play in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Astros lead the series 1-0.

Minnesota Twins (87-75, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (90-72, first in the AL West during the regular season)

Houston; Sunday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (11-8, 3.71 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 234 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 200 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -142, Twins +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Astros hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Houston is 90-72 overall and 39-42 at home. The Astros have a 37-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Minnesota is 87-75 overall and 40-41 on the road. The Twins have the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.87.

The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 98 RBI while hitting .262 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 13-for-43 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Max Kepler leads Minnesota with 24 home runs while slugging .484. Royce Lewis is 5-for-18 with four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Twins: 7-3, .267 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Dallas Keuchel: 15-Day IL (calf), Jovani Moran: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm)

2023 ALDS schedule and results, Houston leads 1-0

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa (4) and Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena meet in the outfield before a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Houston. AP Photo/David J. Phillip



Game 1:

Game 2: Minnesota at Houston, Sunday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, Sunday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m. Game 3 : Houston at Minnesota, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 3 p.m.

: Houston at Minnesota, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 3 p.m. Game 4 : Houston at Minnesota, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 1:07 p.m.*

: Houston at Minnesota, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 1:07 p.m.* Game 5: Minnesota at Houston, Friday, Oct. 13, 3:07 p.m.*+

All times Central Time.

* - if necessary

+ - If only one ALDS Game 5 remains on Friday, Oct. 13, the game will be at 7:03 p.m.

