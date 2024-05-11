Qué Pasa Houston? Events happening around town this Mother's Day weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Let's Talk About Qué Pasa Houston.

The fifth annual 2024 AAPI Restaurant Weeks is underway and taking place at various participating restaurants in Asiatown and Chinatown in our city.

AAPI Restaurant Weeks brings attention to locally-owned businesses and raises money to provide rice/noodles for low-income seniors.

The third annual Houston Art Bike Festival and Parade & Festival is underway on Saturday.

The free event will be held at MacGregor Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be "Mom-osas" for mom.

You can learn more about the event on their website.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., join 19th Street in the Heights for a Mother's Day-themed event.

Enjoy complimentary mimosas, in-shop features, and local shopping - the perfect girls' day that Mom and you will love!

Finally, on Sunday, the Buffalo Bayou Partnership is teaming up with three Houston parks for Jazzy Sundays, and it's all free!

Head over to the Buffalo Bayou website to find the list and start making some plans for this free outdoor music series.

For news updates, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, X and Instagram.