The Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins in Game 3 of the ALDS. Cristian Javier is pitching against Sonny Gray.

Astros vs. Twins ALDS Game 3: Houston's Abreu the only batter in lineup to homer off of Twins' Gray

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KTRK) -- When night falls in the Midwest on Tuesday, the Houston Astros may know whether their dynastic ride toward another World Series championship got one win closer.

On the flip side, once the final out is called in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, the Astros may also know that they're fighting for their playoff lives.

The ALDS shifts to Minneapolis, where the Minnesota Twins are hosting Houston for two games after both teams split victories at Minute Maid Park over the weekend.

Much can be said about Houston's apparent preference to let down host teams' fans over the season. The 'Stros were 51-30 as visitors this season, compared to the 39-42 record at MMP.

PREVIOUS STORY: Astros get chance to regroup after ALDS Game 2 loss as front office gets shake-up

Despite this, the Astros must also be cognizant of the mess of a Game 2 they experienced on Sunday when their bats went silent for seven innings against Minnesota's ace pitcher, Pablo Lopez.

For Game 3, Houston's offense faces Sonny Gray, who has held the current Houston lineup to just 34 hits, including nine extra-base hits, over his career. Only Astros first baseman Jose Abreu has a home run against Gray all-time.

It's a test for the Astros, who need fire-power in a hostile environment.

Cristian Javier is getting the starting nod for Game 3, which is his first postseason start since becoming the six-inning catalyst of a combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the World Series last year on the road.

In fact, Javier's last two playoff wins were shutout performances, with the New York Yankees in last year's AL Championship Series being the other victims.

No. 53 is pitching on nine days' rest.

Javier is backed up by a different-looking lineup than those in Games 1 and 2.

Manager Dusty Baker inserted rookie Yanier Diaz as the designated hitter and Mauricio Dubon in centerfield, who are batting sixth and seventh, respectively. With Yordan Alvarez starting in leftfield, the Astros opted to go without Michael Brantley and Chas McCormick, who each registered a hit in the first two games.

The first pitch at Target Field is set for 3:07 p.m.

Check back with this page for updates throughout the game, and tune into Eyewitness News as ABC13 Sports goes live from the Twin Cities.

2023 ALDS schedule and results, series tied 1-1

Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena celebrates a double against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning in Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game, Oct. 8, 2023. AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox



Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Game 3 : Houston at Minnesota, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

: Houston at Minnesota, Tuesday, 3 p.m. Game 4 : Houston at Minnesota, Wednesday, 1:07 p.m.

: Houston at Minnesota, Wednesday, 1:07 p.m. Game 5: Minnesota at Houston, Friday, 3:07 p.m.*+

All times Central Time.

* - if necessary

+ - If only one ALDS Game 5 remains on Friday, Oct. 13, the game will be at 7:03 p.m.

More Astros stories during the 2023 postseason run

Astros not just facing Twins in Game 3: 'Shadows are a factor'

Correa back in Houston as opponent, says he's ready for his 'moment'

The roof, the roof, the roof, is it open? Fate of outdoor ALDS decided

Calling all Party Animals! Savannah Bananas coming to Houston

Astros start playoff run with hopes of ending 23-year MLB drought

Houston Astros given slightly better odds to pull out ALDS win over Twins ahead of Game 1

Dessert, not drama: Baker making weekly visits to soul food outpost

Astros playoffs: JV wins award, inside odds of Houston winning AL West

Too much partying? New chapter written in Astros-Rangers feud