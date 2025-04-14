Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies help deliver baby girl

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are being praised for helping a mother bring a baby into the world on Sunday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, along with an image of the deputies after the heroic act.

"IT'S A GIRL!" the social media post read.

HCSO said the deputies responded and delivered the baby before EMS could arrive.

The mom and her newborn are said to be doing great.

