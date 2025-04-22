Suspect charged in shootout with Pct. 1 deputy has criminal history, records show

Parnell Treymayne Bland was charged after a shootout outside a law center on Congress Street left Deputy Sheila Jones injured.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a suspected gunman at the center of a shootout that left a Harris County Precinct 1 deputy injured on Monday.

On Tuesday, the suspect, 34-year-old Parnell Treymayne Bland, was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and unlawful carrying of a weapon by a felon.

The Houston Police Department released a previous booking photo of Bland, who remains hospitalized from a gunshot wound.

Deputy Sheila Jones with Harris County Precinct 1 was shot in the upper shoulder area. Previously, Jones spent 30 years with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, rising to the rank of major.

According to Assistant Chief Deputy Carl Shaw of Pct. 1 Constable's Office, the shootout happened about 12:20 p.m., after reports of a man with a weapon walking down 201 Caroline toward the Harris County Family Law Center.

Veteran defense attorney Rick Detoto captured video of Bland, who was also shot, being put on a stretcher and transported to the hospital.

Shaw said a deputy spotted Bland and began chasing him across San Jacinto Street down Congress. That's when additional deputies arrived, and a shootout began at 1115 Congress, injuring the deputy and the suspect.

Deputy Jones was taken by a patrol unit to St. Joseph Hospital and then transferred to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where Bland was also taken.

Several Harris County buildings, including the Jury Assembly building, were hit with gunfire, but no one else was injured.

As the deputy continues to recover, Jones is being hailed a hero for helping stop what could have been much worse.

It turns out, Bland has a criminal history, and ABC13 is learning that the suspect has been in trouble with the law since he was a teenager.

Just last week, Bland made bond on a criminal trespass charge.

Since 2009, he has racked up more than a handful of charges from drug possession to evading arrest.

Possibly as soon as Wednesday, a judge may grant bond on these most recent charges.

