Suspected drunk driver slams into patrol unit, injuring 2 Harris County deputies, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a suspected drunk driver hit a Harris County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle on Monday.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. at 16500 North Freeway southbound.

According to Sgt. B. Bondurant, 51-year-old Leslie King was driving a Honda Odyssey minivan when he slammed into a training deputy and his probationary deputy who were investigating another crash that left a pedestrian dead earlier in the night.

Bondurant said deputies Orrson and Soliz had their rear lights activated, facing traffic, when the minivan hit them from behind without breaking.

HCSO said both vehicles rotated counterclockwise and all three men were taken to the hospital.

King was charged with driving while intoxicated and the deputies were released from the hospital.