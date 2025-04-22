Volunteers planting native grass on land that was part of former buyout programs

Volunteers are planting native grass for Earth Day on land that was part of old buyout programs in Trinity Gardens on Homestead near the North Loop.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You may have heard about home buyouts when the county buys properties that repeatedly flood. But what happens afterwards?

After the district buys a property, it's completely cleared, and then they either allow it to return to nature or provide some sort of maintenance, such as mowing or planting native species.

Projects like this are happening for Earth Day on Tuesday, April 22.

There's a volunteer event on Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the goal of planting 1,500 native grass plants at 6524 Homestead.

According to the nonprofit Houston Wilderness, the area once housed residences, but they were bought out due to repeated flooding and are now owned by the Harris County Flood Control District.

From 2017 until March 2025, the district bought more than 1,100 properties at just over $280 million.

The amount of maintenance depends on the property's location, including whether there are any other adjacent property owners nearby.

Nearly 30 sites were bought out due to flooding, and native grasses are now being planted to help prevent flooding and protect the earth in a concept known as The Riverine Tubs Program.

You can sign up to volunteer on Houston Wilderness' website.

The nonprofit said the site on Homestead will ultimately become a park.

According to Houston Wilderness, the grass being planted will help absorb stormwater, reduce pollution, and create homes for wildlife.

