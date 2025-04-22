24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man charged with assault after allegedly trying to pull down worker's dress at The Woodlands Mall

KTRK logo
Tuesday, April 22, 2025 4:59PM
Man charged after allegedly assaulting worker at The Woodlands Mall
Montgomery County officials said a man is charged after allegedly assaulting a retail worker at The Woodlands Mall and trying to pull down her dress.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A 54-year-old man is accused of assaulting a retail store worker at The Woodlands Mall last week.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Thomas Carter was arrested in the mall parking lot on April 17 and faces an indecent assault charge.

According to the sheriff's office, the worker reported that Carter grabbed her and tried to pull down her dress while she was cleaning windows before the store opened.

The woman said she was able to run inside the store and call 911.

Carter was then located in his vehicle in the parking lot before being booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Authorities said Carter admitted to the crime, which was also captured on surveillance video.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW