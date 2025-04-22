Man charged with assault after allegedly trying to pull down worker's dress at The Woodlands Mall

Montgomery County officials said a man is charged after allegedly assaulting a retail worker at The Woodlands Mall and trying to pull down her dress.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A 54-year-old man is accused of assaulting a retail store worker at The Woodlands Mall last week.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Thomas Carter was arrested in the mall parking lot on April 17 and faces an indecent assault charge.

According to the sheriff's office, the worker reported that Carter grabbed her and tried to pull down her dress while she was cleaning windows before the store opened.

The woman said she was able to run inside the store and call 911.

Carter was then located in his vehicle in the parking lot before being booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Authorities said Carter admitted to the crime, which was also captured on surveillance video.