Harris County deputy says she was assaulted by a wanted felon; family reveals the two were dating

A wanted felon is accused of assaulting a Harris County Deputy, whose family members say were in a dating relationship.

A wanted felon is accused of assaulting a Harris County Deputy, whose family members say were in a dating relationship.

A wanted felon is accused of assaulting a Harris County Deputy, whose family members say were in a dating relationship.

A wanted felon is accused of assaulting a Harris County Deputy, whose family members say were in a dating relationship.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A wanted felon is accused of assaulting a Harris County Deputy, whose family members say were in a dating relationship.

The felon, 40-year-old Kenerick Lee, was most recently arrested in Oklahoma. However, the latest assault incident allegedly happened at his apartment in north Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Department is being pretty tight-lipped about this case, but court records and sources are shedding some light on the incident.

Just weeks ago, Lee was arrested in Oklahoma on charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled drug without a prescription.

However, on Thursday morning, investigators say he was at his apartment in north Harris County when an emergency call came in from a woman at the same location.

Records show that when deputies arrived, neither Lee nor the caller was at the complex.

Authorities called the woman to return to the scene, and when she returned, sources say, investigators confirmed her as an off-duty Sheriff's Deputy.

On Friday, HCSO issued the following statement:

On Thursday, April 17, an off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy reported she had been assaulted by a male acquaintance who had possession of her duty equipment, including her firearm and body armor. The male later returned the items, and he now faces an assault charge. The incident remains under investigation.

Multiple sources tell ABC13 that Lee was in the Harris County Jail at the same time the deputy was a jailer, though it's unknown how long they have been dating.

Even though his most recent arrests happened out of state, it's unclear what agency issued the warrant. Harris County says the deputy is not on administrative leave, and nobody answered the door today at her listed address.