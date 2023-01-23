Former HPD Chief Art Acevedo is OK after chasing down hit-and-run DUI suspect in Colorado

Despite having been sideswiped by the driver, Aurora Police Department's interim chief Art Acevedo jumped into action and followed the suspect.

AURORA, Colorado (KTRK) -- Houston's former top cop is doing well Monday morning after he says he was sideswiped by a suspected DUI driver in his new home of Colorado.

The video above is from when Art Acevedo accepted the job as the interim chief of Aurora, Colorado's police department.

Art Acevedo, who's just under three months on the job as the interim police chief of the Aurora Police Department, said he woke up grateful he didn't endure any injuries after a hit-and-run driver veered onto the wrong side of the road and sideswiped him.

Acting as any police chief probably would, he followed the suspect.

"Thankful I was able to follow the hit and run driver until @AuroraPD and @DenverPolice arrived and handled," his tweet Monday morning read in part.

The city of Houston said its goodbyes to former chief Acevedo back in March of 2021 for the top job Miami. Then in January 2022, Acevedo was fired, but he sued, claiming he was let go for reporting abuses of power.

