Caught on video: Bayou Vista police chief clashes with residents during community BBQ

An on-camera confrontation between Bayou Vista Police Chief Jimmy Gillane and residents trying to put on a weekend BBQ is gaining steam online.

An on-camera confrontation between Bayou Vista Police Chief Jimmy Gillane and residents trying to put on a weekend BBQ is gaining steam online.

An on-camera confrontation between Bayou Vista Police Chief Jimmy Gillane and residents trying to put on a weekend BBQ is gaining steam online.

An on-camera confrontation between Bayou Vista Police Chief Jimmy Gillane and residents trying to put on a weekend BBQ is gaining steam online.

BAYOU VISTA, Texas (KTRK) -- A video is gaining steam online, showing a confrontation between Bayou Vista Police Chief Jimmy Gillane and residents trying to put on a weekend barbecue.

The video, recorded by resident Ray Stone, shows Chief Gillane arguing with a town alderman before turning his attention to Stone, who is holding the cellphone and recording.

"Can we rent this?" the alderman is seen asking.

"That is up to the mayor," the Chief said. "Right now, we're in emergency declaration, so no."

"When was that filed?" Stone is heard asking.

"I don't know. I'm not talking to you. You are a disgrace in my eyes," the chief replied.

Chief Gillane then walks up to Stone, and the two cuss each other out with raised voices.

"As a Marine, I am right here. I'm in your s---. You don't come here and tell me the truth. You are a piece of s---," the Chief is heard saying.

"The chief of police got into a citizen's face with a gunbelt on, OK. I didn't react to him. I think the chief, and a lot of people think the chief, should be removed," Stone said.

This all started because Philip Sukal and his wife decided to buy some meat and put on a community BBQ. The group initially set up the tent in the Bayou Vista City Hall parking lot but then moved to the community pool across the street.

That's when Chief Gillane showed up, saying he was following orders from Mayor Paula Eshelman.

"I will not back down. I stand by what I said," Chief Gillane said Monday during an interview at Bayou Vista City Hall. "My boss gave me a directive and I went over there and asked why they were there."

"Instead of trying to ask us, 'What kind of help do you need?' 'What do you need to be successful?' They said absolutely not, and when we asked why, they said because the mayor said so. This needs to be shut down now," Sukal said.

Mayor Eshelman, who was at Bayou Vista City Hall on Monday, stayed in her office and did not come out to speak with ABC13.

"Bayou Vista isn't usually like this," Chief Gillane said. "Tempers are running short."

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.