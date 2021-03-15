houston police department

Police Chief Art Acevedo leaving Houston for Miami, officers' union confirms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is moving on to other challenges, according to a late night email, confirmed by the officers' union.

He spent most of his law enforcement career in California but always had his eyes set on Houston, he once said.

Now it appears Acevedo is heading to take a new role in Miami.

According to a Facebook post, the Florida city's police chief resigned his position at the end of February.

HPOU president Douglas Griffin said, "We appreciate his service to Houston, and wish him the best in Miami."

"I'm part of a city that represents a picture of what America is going to look like in 5, 10, 15 years," said Acevedo said in 2017.

Chief Acevedo, who was born in Cuba, told Eyewitness News he's proud to be leading this city. In fact, he's the first Hispanic HPD chief and he's well aware of the issues the Bayou City is facing.

"We live in a city that we know has 20,000 documented gang members," Acevedo said at the time. "A good number of them are committing crimes, they are people doing home invasion robberies, shooting at people, doing carjackings, they are not going to pull over, okay."

WATCH: What Acevedo hopes to accomplish in 2018
EMBED More News Videos

Art Acevedo is sharing his plans for policing Houston in 2018.



"I really believe that in order for us to be successful we have to engage in relation policing," he said. "You end up creating trust and trust is really the commodity we need to collect if we are going to be effective."

WATCH: Acevedo says helping immigrant community in Houston matters
EMBED More News Videos

Reporter Mayra Moreno says Chief Acevedo believes the immigrant community is an important part of Houston culture.



The video featured above is from a previous report.
