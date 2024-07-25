'Disturbing' audit shows Dickinson police lost evidence and didn't test rape kits

Dickinson Mayor Sean Skipworth told ABC13 he was disturbed by what an audit found within the police department, including untested rape kits.

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Dickinson mayor summed up a review about the city's police department as "disturbing" after hundreds of pieces of evidence went missing and rape kits went untested.

City leaders said Dickinson's police department underwent major changes after what a new audit found.

"I was really disturbed," Dickinson Mayor Sean Skipworth said. "There's nothing in there to be proud of. What disturbed me the most was we had these 20 rape kits that went untested going back to 2007."

Skipworth said an audit took place after a new chief was sworn in last year. A new report lays out what was found.

It claims nearly 1,200 pieces of evidence are missing, 20 rape kits weren't tested, and civilians were given cards to access unrestricted police department areas.

"I asked our chief at one point when we were hearing about this," Skipworth recalled. "I said, 'What's a normal amount of missing evidence?' He said, 'Really, one piece of missing evidence is a serious problem.'"

The report blames former police leaders, including Chief Ron Morales. Evidence went missing, but items were found on an officer's desk, and ammunition went unaccounted.

ABC13 tried to ask Morales about this, leaving messages and knocking on his door.

ABC13 asked current police Chief Michael Berezin several questions about the missing evidence, including whether victims would be contacted, whether this impacts cases and whether violent crimes were tied to the missing items.

He told Eyewitness News he couldn't respond immediately. However, he provided ABC13 with a statement, saying, in part:

"A comprehensive audit of the property and evidence should be done by every new police chief when they take the reins of a department, especially if the new chief is new to the organization, as in the case with me.

The Dickinson Police Department is committed to providing the absolute best in policing service to everyone who lives, works, visits, or travels through our community."

ABC13 also contacted the Galveston County District Attorney's Office to see if the missing evidence will impact any cases. GCDAO sent this statement:

"Our Office has requested a copy of the report from the City of Dickinson. Once the city discloses that information to our Office, we will review the findings to determine whether any pending or disposed criminal cases are affected and whether any further investigation is warranted. We also plan to work with the Dickinson Police Department to secure testing on any untested sexual assault kits," Galveston County criminal district attorney Jack Roady said.

The mayor said the police agency has made changes, including new procedures. Officers were retrained, the property room was reorganized, and cash is now stored at a bank.

With former police leaders gone, it's unclear if anything else will happen to those who lost and didn't test evidence.

"I'm sitting here talking about the issues," Skipworth said. "We're not trying to hide that it happened. We're letting you know that it was addressed, and we're committed to standing up to people who weren't doing what they should."

