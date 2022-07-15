2 men in stolen car tried to run deputy over before chase near Jersey Village, constable says

police chase

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were arrested after they reportedly tried to run over a constable deputy in the parking lot of a Whataburger in the Jersey Village area.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were called to the Whataburger in the 28600 block of the Northwest Freeway for a suspicious vehicle call on Friday.

At the fast food restaurant, deputies located the vehicle and attempted to make contact with the driver.

That's when Constable Mark Herman said the driver accelerated toward a deputy. Fortunately, he was able to move out of the way and avoided being struck.



A brief chase began with the suspects, until they lost control and crashed their vehicle.

The driver and passenger both got out after the crash and fled on foot, Herman said.

Deputies chased after them and both suspects were eventually detained.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Albeyro Cabezas, was charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer and evading in a motor vehicle. The passenger, 19-year-old Ethan Pierson, was charged with evading.

Upon further investigation, deputies learned that the vehicle they were driving had been reported stolen to Houston police.

Cebezas was already out on bond in Harris County for evading in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful carry of a weapon, Pct. 4 said.
