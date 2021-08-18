Whataburger beefs up fashion line with new outdoor apparel from Academy

KATY, Texas -- In the ongoing saga of which popular American restaurant brand serves up the best apparel, one fast-food eatery - an official Texas treasure - has hooked another Lone Star State biz with its fashionable wear.San Antonio-based Whataburger has teamed up with Academy Sports + Outdoors, headquartered in Katy, to launch a new co-branded line of apparel they say is "worthy of a Texas-sized summer celebration."The new apparel line includes breathable short-sleeved woven fishing shirts, long-sleeved lightweight performance crew shirts, boat shorts, and caps, with Academy noting that, like other clothing in its Magellan Outdoors brand, each item was made with outdoor enthusiasts in mind - and perhaps french fry fanatics, considering several items in the line either include images of the iconic Whataburger tater sticks or offer the perfectly sized pockets for toting some fries to go.