FBI, Homeland Security investigate threat against Klein Forest HS, school district says

Klein Independent School District said the FBI and Homeland Security were among the agencies investigating a threat against Klein Forest High School.

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Police detained a person of interest on Tuesday afternoon after Klein Forest High School and three other nearby campuses were under "secure status" due to a threat posted online.

Klein Independent School District said it investigated the threat at about 1:50 p.m., intending to resume classes and securely dismiss students.

The district also placed Greenwood Forest Elementary, Wunderlich Intermediate, and Vistas High School Program on the secure status due to their proximity to Klein Forest, the target of the threat.

According to Klein ISD, the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the FBI, and Homeland Security were involved in the investigation, leading to a detainment.

Authorities didn't say who they took into custody, but by 3 p.m., the schools had dismissed students.

The Klein Forest emergency came a day after Humble ISD's Kingwood High School spent an hour in lockdown after a mother reported a student threatened to kill her child.

The district later said a gun wasn't found, but dozens of parents picked up their children from school early amidst the confusion.

Unrelated to Kingwood or Klein Forest, Humble ISD reported one of its teachers hit his head against a brick wall while trying to break up a fight last Friday at Atascocita Middle School.

The district suspended two students involved in the fight, pending the outcome of the investigation, and a doctor cleared the teacher to return to work.