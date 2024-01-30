Humble ISD teacher hits head against brick wall while trying to break up fight at middle school

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- An Humble ISD teacher is recovering after hitting his head against a brick wall while trying to break up a fight.

The district said it happened on Friday at approximately 10:44 a.m. at Atascocita Middle School.

Two students reportedly got into a fight in the hallway during a passing period. That's when school personnel and a campus police officer responded to deescalate the situation.

Humble ISD said while intervening, the teacher fell back and hit his head on a brick wall. The students were eventually separated and escorted off campus by Humble ISD police officers.

The teacher was evaluated by the campus nurse, who said he had a minor injury and sent him home. The district said the teacher, who has not been identified, sought further medical attention from a physician and has since been cleared to return to work.

The district suspended the two students involved in the fight pending the outcome of the investigation.

"As always, we encourage students and parents to report any safety concerns to our school staff, Humble ISD Police at 281-641-7900, or through the Humble ISD iHELP app," the district said in a statement.