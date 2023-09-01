A round of ammunition was reportedly found outside Wharton High School's cafeteria. Parents are being asked not to bring students in until further notice.

Wharton ISD schools went on lockdown after round of ammunition found outside campus, district says

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wharton High and Wharton Junior High Schools were placed on lockdown Friday morning after the district reported a round of ammunition was found outside the high school cafeteria.

Wharton ISD announced the lockdown via a Facebook post at about 7:43 a.m.

Wharton ISD police said no gun was found. Wharton Police Department officers were also there and confirmed at about 8:50 a.m. that the scene had been cleared.

Parents were asked not to take student to either campus. Additionally, all buses were being held on the bus ramp until further notice.

Wharton High School is located at 1 Tiger Avenue.

SEE RELATED STORIES OF SCHOOL THREATS FROM THIS YEAR:

Katy ISD lifts lockdown at 2 schools after police investigate rumored threat, district says

George Ranch High School students in custody after hoax prompts lockdown

Houston ISD confirms a Madison High School student was shot after classes Wednesday