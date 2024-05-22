2 Lamar CISD campuses have been shut down for 2 days amid domestic violence case

Randle High and Gray Elementary School have been closed for two days amid an investigation into a domestic violence case, Lamar CISD says.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Lamar Consolidated Independent School District campuses have been shut down for two days because of a domestic violence case.

On Wednesday, Randle High School and Gray Elementary School, separated by 2.4 miles, told students and faculty to stay home as a county investigation was underway.

To this point, Eyewitness News is hitting walls trying to get information.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirms there's an investigation into an "isolated incident" related to the school closures.

The school district told ABC13 they closed both campuses for the last two days to prioritize student safety.

The sheriff's office said there is no threat to the greater public but didn't provide further details.

School district leaders said that with an active investigation and a person of interest unaccounted for, they moved to shut down the two schools.

It's unclear if both schools will remain closed on Thursday, the last day of the school year.

Eyewitness News knows parents have contacted ABC13's station with concerns, but at this point, the district and law enforcement will share only this information, citing the ongoing investigation.

