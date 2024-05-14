Klein ISD vows to increase security after string of teacher arrests

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Klein ISD is vowing to parents to increase students' safety at school after a recent string of teacher arrests.

This week, the district announced its plans to re-examine safety and security protocols on its campuses.

That includes increasing employee training, enhancing parent workshops, and improving communication between staff and parents.

The change comes after at least four teachers have been arrested since the start of the school year.

Those arrests involve claims of assault of minors, possession of child porn, and even sex trafficking.

In an email, the superintendent promised those safety improvements would be happening soon.

