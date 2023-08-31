Houston ISD confirms a Madison High School student was shot after classes Wednesday

A Madison High School student was shot in an off-campus incident Wednesday. Houston police said a suspected shooter took off.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD is on high alert Wednesday after the district was told a high school student in the city's Central Southwest neighborhood was shot off campus.

A message sent to parents read that a Madison High School student was shot in an incident after school was dismissed. The student was injured and transported to a local hospital. That person's conditions is not immediately known.

The Madison campus is located along West Orem Drive at White Heather. While the district didn't disclose details of the shooting, the Houston Police Department said its officers were investigating a male shot outside of a convenience store in the 4000 block of West Orem Drive at about 4:40 p.m.

HPD added the suspected shooter took off from the scene. Police didn't offer a suspect description.

The district assured parents that any staff and students on campus for after-school activities were inside the school and safe. HISD also said the district police department immediately secured the area, including the campus, which was placed on lockdown for 40 minutes.

"The Houston ISD Police Department will continue to safeguard the campus through the evening," the district's message read.

