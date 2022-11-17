2 George Ranch High School students in custody after hoax prompts lockdown

The school safety center defended its decision to work with districts rather than require public hearings for not submitting emergency plans on time.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Two students are in custody after George Ranch High School in Lamar Consolidated ISD was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to a potential threat being called in, the district said.

In a letter to parents, school officials said that the district received information from Fort Bend authorities that they were on the way to the high school in response to the potential threat.

As standard procedure, the campus was immediately placed on lockdown, which means that all of the outside and inside doors to campus are locked.

The neighboring middle and junior high school were placed in secure status, meaning that the outside doors are locked, but the campus continues to operate as normal on the inside.

According to principal Heather Patterson, law enforcement officials on the scene determined within 30 minutes that there was no active or credible threat.

They also identified that the initial calls came from three students, two of who are in custody.

SEE ALSO: After mass school shooting in Uvalde, interest in school marshals grow

As a result of the incident Thursday, the campus will have an increased police presence all day as well as members of the Counseling Response Team to support anyone who needs it.

Patterson's full letter is below.

November 17, 2022



As part of our commitment to keep you informed, I want to provide an update regarding the Lockdown that occurred on our campus today.



This afternoon, Lamar CISD received information from Fort Bend Police Officials that they were en route to George Ranch High School in response to a potential threat that was called in.



As standard procedure, the campus immediately went into Lockdown. During Lockdown, all of the outside and inside doors to campus are locked.



In addition, our neighboring middle school and junior high school were placed in a Secure status. During Secure status, the outside doors are locked, but the campus continues to operate as normal on the inside.



Within 30 minutes, law enforcement officials on the scene determined that there was no active, credible threat. In addition, they were able to identify the source of the initial call(s) and determined that it came from three students-two of which are now in custody.



We are thankful for the swift response and support of the Fort Bend County Sherriff's Department, and our campus and district police officers.



As a result of today's disruption, we will have an increased police presence on campus today as well as members of the Counseling Response Team to support staff and students who may need it. While the threat was determined to be a hoax, we understand that our staff and students have very real emotions as a result of their experience and we always want to take care of each other.



I encourage you to take this opportunity to talk to your children about the consequences of making inappropriate comments on social media as well as making fictitious emergency phone calls. Any inappropriate post or call, even those made in jest, are always taken seriously by campus administration and law enforcement.



I want to emphasize, again, that the safety of our students and staff is always our first priority. We're proud of the culture of safety that we've built at George Ranch High School and we're committed to maintaining a safe school environment for all of our students.



Heather Patterson

The video above is from 13 Investigates' previous reporting on school safety auditing and how false reports are factored.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.