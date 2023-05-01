Katy ISD lifts lockdown at 2 schools after police investigate rumored threat, district says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The lockdown at Seven Lakes High School was lifted after a rumored threat was determined by police to be unfounded, Katy ISD said on Monday.

The district said that a letter was sent to the Seven Lakes Junior High and high school communities, informing them that the lockdown was put in place out of an abundance of caution while school personnel and Katy ISD police investigated.

Someone sent a tweet to the district at 12:15 p.m. asking what was going on.

"Please what is happening at Seven Lakes High School. Please give us updates. We're scared and confused," a user wrote on Twitter.

In response, the district said that the schools were in lockdown mode, which is initiated "when the district is informed by school officials or law enforcement that there is a potential threat or hazard within the campus."

"A lockdown is used to protect students and staff from such threats, which may include unverified visitors in the building to the transportation of hazardous waste around a school vicinity," Katy ISD's explanation continued.

The district added that it was not necessary for families to pick up their kids.

By 1:30 p.m., Katy ISD lifted the lockdown and issued a statement, saying that students and staff were not in danger.

This message is to inform you that the lockdown - secure the building mode at SLHS has been lifted. The campus was put into lockdown mode out of an abundance of caution as school personnel and Katy ISD PD investigated a rumored threat. The rumored threat was determined by police to be unfounded. At no time were students or staff in danger. The individuals responsible for behavior associated with today's rumored threat will face disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Katy ISD Discipline Management Plan and Student Code of Conduct. Additionally, Katy ISD Police have assigned additional officers to patrol the campus for the remainder of today. Please note that the instructional day at the school remains on schedule. It is not necessary for parents to pick up students from their campus. Thank you for your patience during the investigation.

The video above explains what to know about lockdowns.