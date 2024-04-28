Shooting occurs 1 hour after HPD, Finner give press conference on Third Ward after promise of patrol

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As promised, the Houston Police Department increased its overnight presence in Third Ward between Saturday night into Sunday morning. This came after neighbors voiced their concerns about the area's high crime to Chief Troy Finner during a community meeting Thursday.

Still, just an hour after HPD had a press conference Saturday night, their officers responded to a shooting where the victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators said around 11:30 p.m., two people were dropping someone off on Rosalie near Milby. HPD was told a stranger got into their car and started smoking a cigarette. They claimed that they told him to get out, which he did. But he allegedly came back and shot at the car at least three times.

The driver was transported to the hospital in serious condition with injuries to his chest and limbs. Officers received a description of the suspect and were able to detain him shortly after, HPD said.

Two guns were also recovered from the scene.

This comes less than a week after another shooting occurred about two miles away. Last Monday, a homeowner's camera captured dozens of gunshots being fired at the intersection of Arbor and Emancipation. HPD said a man was shot and crashed his car before rushing to a nearby club for help.

"You think we're going to just stand by and let you drive down the streets, shooting guns, discharging weapons, and shooting at police? We're not going to tolerate that. I've been very successful. Not just me but my entire team when we step our feet into a particular neighborhood. We have good results," Finner said.

Chief Finner and Houston City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz then held a community town hall Thursday, where dozens of Third Ward residents arrived and voiced their concerns. They called for increased patrols overnight, surveillance cameras on certain streets, and noise meters around bars and nightclubs.

"What I've learned in 34 years of policing is you don't set plans until you've talked to community members because the only way you're going to address true problems, crime, and quality of life issues is with the community," Finner said.

In the meeting, Finner promised greater police presence in the neighborhood beginning this weekend. He joined his patrol officers overnight shortly after the press conference, where he said one of their priorities would be to talk to owners of bars and nightclubs in the area. Residents have claimed these nightlife businesses are a big contributor to the crime.

"If people want to walk down the street in the evenings and at night. I want them to be able to do that, to get sleep. Just because the club is down the street on the same block, that doesn't mean you shouldn't be able to get rest when you need rest," Finner said.

HPD Commander Sonny Nguyen said that as of 10:30 p.m. Saturday, they had confiscated three assault rifles and three pistols off the streets. Officers made numerous traffic stops, issued 20 citations for parking, towed six cars, and cited people for other violations.

Community members said they would like to see more measures implemented, other than increased law enforcement patrol, to combat crime in the area.

In a statement to ABC13 from Evans Shabazz's office, she wrote that they are allocating funds to purchase safety cameras and analyzing which streets need additional lighting.

