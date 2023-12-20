Former Memorial HS teacher arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child

Spring Branch ISD confirmed the former choir teacher's improper relationship with the student started in 2016.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Spring Branch ISD high school teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student for multiple years was arrested this week.

The district confirmed the former Memorial High School employee was taken into custody on Monday.

Court records show 50-year-old Lawrence Johnson Jr. is charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship with a student.

The relationship allegedly started in 2016 and continued until 2018.

Johnson was a choir teacher at Memorial High.

Spring Branch ISD said he was immediately placed on administrative leave when the allegations came to light.

Police, Child Protective Services and the State Board for Educator Certification were notified, and after a thorough investigation, Johnson was arrested, the district said.

This case comes after a science teacher at Memorial High School was arrested on similar charges. Stephen Griffin was also charged for allegedly having an improper relationship with one of his students.

"Spring Branch ISD and Memorial High School administration are working closely with law enforcement authorities in this investigation, and if these allegations prove true, we urge the legal system to take the strongest possible action against this former employee," the district said in a statement regarding Johnson's charges.