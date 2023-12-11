Memorial HS teacher allegedly gave student perfect test scores amid sexual relationship, docs show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring Branch ISD teacher was charged for allegedly having an improper relationship with one of his students, according to charging documents.

Records show 46-year-old Stephen Griffin faced the felony charge on Thursday.

Griffin is a science teacher at Memorial High School and was employed during the time of the allegations, according to charging documents.

ABC13 asked the district if it had a statement concerning the charge and Griffin's status as a teacher. Spring Branch ISD didn't address whether he is on administrative leave or comment on the charge.

"(This is) a personnel matter involving a criminal investigation. The district cannot confirm the identity of individuals involved at this time," Spring Branch ISD told Eyewitness News, despite public records confirming Griffin's charges and employment at Memorial High School.

Charging documents allege that Griffin had a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student while going through the process of divorcing his wife.

The student's mother brought this to the high school's attention after becoming aware of the alleged relationship between her daughter and her science teacher.

During the academic school year between 2022 and 2023, the 18-year-old reported that she would meet her teacher at his apartment, where things became physical.

Griffin is accused of having sexual contact with his student inside his classroom at some point, according to charging documents.

Records show that Griffin and his student have emails, text messages, and conversations through Snapchat that support the allegations.

The 18-year-old told police that Griffin began giving her test answers during science class and eventually began giving her perfect scores on her work.

Charging documents state that the 46-year-old gifted his student his gray staff fleece jacket and a candle that smelled like his cologne.

Griffin allegedly texted the 18-year-old in October 2023, saying not to contact him anymore because he and his wife were trying to reconcile, records show.