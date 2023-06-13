Investigators believe the driver who hit the woman was possibly distracted, watching the end of a police chase involving Pct. 1 deputies and a theft suspect.

Woman riding bike hit and killed near end of police chase in W. Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by a driver near the scene of the end of a police chase on Houston's westside.

The eastbound lanes of Westheimer Road between Hillcroft Avenue and Winrock Boulevard are closed following the two separate incidents.

According to Harris County Pct. 1, a truck owner reported his tailgate stolen before 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Omar Street in the Woodland Heights neighborhood.

The tailgate reportedly had a tracker, and Pct. 1 deputies were able to track the theft suspect to an apartment complex off West Gulf Bank.

When the suspect spotted the deputies, he took off, sparking a chase, Pct. 1 said. The chase lasted approximately 30 minutes before the suspect sped to more than 90 mph, ran a red light, and crashed into another driver who was making a left turn at Westheimer and Hillcoft.

Both the theft suspect and the driver he hit were taken to the hospital after the crash, deputies said. They are both expected to survive.

Meanwhile, Houston police officers at the scene were alerted that a woman who was riding a bike was struck by a car in a second, unrelated crash nearby.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver who hit the woman was possibly distracted, watching the end of the chase with the theft suspect.

Officials at the scene told ABC13 the roadway will likely be closed for several hours as crews investigate exactly what led up to the woman's death.

