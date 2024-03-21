Woman behind bars after leading police on high-speed chase with 3-year-old son inside car, HPD says

Police say that the 3-year-old son was uninjured while his mother was taken into custody following the high-speed chase early Thursday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in custody after she was accused of leading police on a high-speed chase with her 3-year-old inside the car that ended in Midtown, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers say that the accused driver was in her early 20s, and the stolen vehicle was found on Broadway Street and Bellfort Avenue.

According to HPD, a male passenger in the car cooperated with police by letting them know there was a 3-year-old boy in the vehicle. The man was later taken into custody.

Police say that the woman reportedly told HPD's dispatch that she was terrified and did not want to stop, but they were able to convince her to slow down and halt. When she finally did, she was arrested and charged with felony evading and child endangerment.

The child was uninjured and returned to his family members, according to HPD.