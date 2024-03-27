Man leads Webster police on chase in stolen truck pulling tractor across Houston area

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A man pulling a stolen tractor led Webster police on a high-speed chase on the Gulf Freeway overnight.

Police said the chase went on for miles on the I-45 Gulf Freeway, Beltway 8, and the I-610 South Loop.

Video shows the truck -- hauling a trailer with a tractor on top -- speeding by with police following close behind.

The chase came to an end near the top of the Houston Ship Channel bridge.

Webster police said the truck, trailer, and tractor were stolen from a construction site off Bay Area Boulevard. The stolen items are reportedly worth over $100,000.

The suspect was taken into custody and will likely be charged with felony theft and evading, according to police.