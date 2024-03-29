Motorcyclist flipped officer off before 50-mile chase across Houston, Humble PD says

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist is in custody after leading officers on a chase for more than 50 miles across Houston, according to police.

The Humble Police Department said an officer saw the suspect run a red light at Will Clayton Parkway and Wilson Road at 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

When the officer tried to stop the motorcyclist, the suspect flipped off the officer, made other "distasteful hand gestures," and then took off, Humble police said in a post on social media.

The department noted that in addition to running the red light, the motorcycle also did not have a license plate.

From there, the motorcyclist led police on a pursuit for more than 50 miles. Humble PD said the Houston Police Department used its helicopter to keep an eye on the suspect throughout the chase.

It finally came to an end in the 9800 block of Beechnut Street in Houston's Westwood neighborhood when the suspect hit the side of a stopped vehicle, Humble police said.

Officials said the suspect was calling his family as officers tried to take him into custody. He was not seriously hurt in the crash.

Humble PD said the motorcyclist faces felony evading and unlawful carry of a weapon charges.