Mandatory watering restrictions in effect for City of Houston amid drought

Houston enters Stage Two of the city's Drought Contingency Plan, mandating water restrictions. Here are tips on how to keep your plants alive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston is under mandatory watering restrictions as the area faces record-breaking heat this summer.

The hot and dry weather is impacting all Texans in so many ways. In Houston, it's resulting in major water main breaks, and people are experiencing problematic water pressures.

"We need additional contractors to deal with the water main leaks," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "Mother nature is mother nature. It is what it is. We're going to have to manage this crisis."

In a press release, Houston Public Works Director, Carol Haddock, said, "Our goal is to reduce water usage from all customers by 10%. Our crews are working diligently in conjunction with area contractors to repair water leaks across the city."

The City wants Houstonians to cut down on random watering of lawns. It's safe to say, unanimously, that our lawns have been a little rough during the drought in southeast Texas, but the restrictions are aimed at helping make the most of each drop.

Stage 2 restrictions of the city's Drought Contingency Plan include:

Even-numbered street addresses can water on Sundays and Thursdays between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Odd-numbered street addresses can water on Saturdays and Wednesdays between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Tuesdays and Fridays for all other customers

Any outdoor water use that drains onto adjacent properties or public or private roadways or streets or gutters is prohibited.

Violating these watering restrictions can lead to a written warning for a first-time violation. Any subsequent violations are subject to a fine of up to $2,000 for each occurrence of the offense (Section 54.001 of the Texas Local Government Code).

For residents living in communities nearby, check with your local municipal district for water restrictions. But the bottom line is: if you don't have to use water, then don't. This is the time to conserve water to avoid making a growing problem even worse.

Other mandatory restrictions will be in effect starting Monday in Katy, Tomball, and select areas in Missouri City.

Voluntary restrictions are in Bellaire, Deer Park, Fulshear, Galveston, La Porte, Pasadena, Pearland, and Rosenberg.

Other Ways to Save Water

Use a broom to clear debris from walkways and driveways instead of hosing them down with water.

Take advantage of using commercial car washes because most use recycled water.

Use a pool cover to reduce evaporation.

Call 311 to report leaks in fire hydrants, plumbing, or other public facilities so that they can be repaired.

Houston Public Works also suggests not to water on windy days. This helps to keep the water on your thirsty plants instead of being taken away by the wind.

Pro tip: Use native or adapted-to-the-climate plants. These plants are adjusted to Houston's climate and rainfall, so they don't need extra water.

Another way to make the most of your resources in Texas is to use mulch. It will improve soil health and save water.

Mulch isn't just for looks. It adds an extra layer between plant roots and air which helps to protect plants in several ways. It reduces evaporation and helps plants thrive by inhibiting weed growth, preventing soil erosion, and moderating soil temperature.

Fertilizer will be your best friend. If you apply fertilizer only in the spring and fall, your grass will be healthy, use less water, and require less mowing. But, be cautious not to over-fertilize. A soil kit can help you figure out what nutrients your soil needs.

For more information on Houston's Water Drought Contingency Plan, you can visit the city's website.