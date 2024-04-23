Water restored to west La Porte residents after main break, officials say

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews completed repairs of a water main break that caused an outage for residents in west La Porte on Monday evening.

At 6:13 p.m., the La Porte Office of Emergency Management (OEM) posted about the repairs on X, formerly known as Twitter.

OEM said a contractor struck a water main near Cottonwood and Pecan Drive, prompting the outage.

The organization warned neighbors that they should expect the water outage to last about two hours as workers fix the damage.

As of 9:19 p.m., the OEM said water was restored and no action was needed from residents.