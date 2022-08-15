Shooting outside Washington Ave. nightclub leaves 1 man dead, 2 injured

It all started with a dispute over a woman, police said. The man who was killed was the gunman's intended target, while the other two victims were shot by stray bullets, investigators said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a gunman who shot and killed a man outside a club on Washington Avenue early Monday morning. Two other men were also shot.

Investigators said they feel good about quickly identifying the gunman.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. outside Heart Nightclub on Washington near Sandman Street.

Houston police said the shots were fired during a dispute over a woman.

An off-duty officer working an extra job was the first to hear the gunfire, police said. He discovered the first victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two men who were shot were discovered by police upon arrival. They were taken to local hospitals in good condition, police said. One of the men was shot in the arm, and the other was shot in the leg.

Police said one of the two surviving victims was a security guard working in the area, though it's unclear which one.

Investigators said the security guard approached the area where the dispute was happening and was shot when gunfire erupted.

Police do not believe either of the two men who are hospitalized were being fired at. They think they were both hit by stray gunfire.

A lieutenant at the scene said the guard who was shot did not appear to be a police officer.

"From speaking with the officers who were off-duty who work the location, I guess evidently there's a security door guy too," Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "I think he saw the original disturbance and was walking towards them when the gunfire erupted, one of the rounds striking him."

Investigators said the guard was not armed.

HPD said they have plenty of information, witnesses and video to hopefully catch the shooter quickly.

