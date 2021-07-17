1 dead after fight outside Houston nightclub, suspect charged with murder, police said

Camron Arquon Ellis, 18, is said to have hit the victim, 51-year-old James Glover, in the head with a deadly weapon, a glass bottle, a closed fist and his foot outside of the Heart nightclub, according to police.
It happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Sandman Street near Washington Avenue.
In exclusive surveillance video given to ABC13, Ellis and Glover were seen getting into an Uber together on Sandman street. Shortly after that, it appears Glover pulls Ellis from the car while hitting him with an object.
Ellis then appears to gain control when he slams Glover to the ground before punching him and kicking him in the head.
Employees of Heart nightclub said the two men came in together and left about 20 minutes before the fight broke out.
According to court documents Ellis actually served as Glover's caregiver. Glover is a veteran and has reportedly suffered from alcoholism and severe PTSD.
Ellis is now charged with murder.
